Telangana: 7-year-old girl succumbs to snake bite in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake while she was asleep on the floor at her residence in Zapti Janakampalle village, Nizamabad district on Monday night, July 8. Her grandfather, who was also bitten, is currently in a critical condition.

According to reports, Vaishnavi was sleeping on the floor along with her grandfather Shankaraiah, when the snake entered their house during the night. In the morning, Vaishnavi’s parents discovered froth around their mouths, indicating they had been bitten.

Subsequently, they were rushed to a government hospital where Vaishnavi was declared dead on arrival, whereas Shankaraiah was taken to a private hospital in Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district where he is receiving medical care.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.