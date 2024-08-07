Telangana: 70-yr-old man attacked by stray dogs in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at his residence on Wednesday, August 7, at Arepalli village in Mogullapally mandal of Warangal district.

The victim has been identified as Rampina Veeranna.

According to reports, the victim was sitting in front of his residence when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, injuring him severely.

Upon noticing the incident, his family members rushed him to a government hospital for medical care. His condition is reported to be stable.

Earlier, a rabid stray dog attacked 21 children, all under 10 years, in Sai Nagar, Raju Nagar, and Vinayak Nagar in the Balanagar division on Thursday, August 1.

Several children sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayanguda and nearby private hospitals for treatment. Some of them required five to six stitches, while others needed three to four.

In another incident, a 75-year-old woman died from severe injuries after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Wednesday night, July 31, in the Mustabad mandal of Karimnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Rajalakshmi, who lived alone at her residence.

According to reports, the house she lived in had no doors. While she was asleep, a pack of dogs entered the house and attacked her. She sustained severe injuries, leading to her death on the spot. The stray dogs reportedly consumed parts of her head and abdomen.

Over 26k dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.