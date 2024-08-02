Telangana: Two children attacked by stray dogs in Gadwal

Hyderabad: As the dog menace continues to grow in the state, two children were attacked by a pack of stray dogs, leaving them injured in Hamali Colony, Gadwal of Mahbubnagar district, on Friday, August 2.

The incident occurred when 15-month-old Asmit and four-year-old Hartik were playing near their residence and were attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Asmit suffered severe facial injuries, while Hartik sustained minor injuries.

Upon noticing the dogs attacking children, a resident quickly intervened by throwing stones to drive the dogs away. The children were promptly taken to Gadwal government hospital for medical attention. Both are reported to be in stable condition and are currently receiving treatment.

Earlier, a rabid stray dog attacked 21 children, all under 10 years, in Sai Nagar, Raju Nagar, and Vinayak Nagar in the Balanagar division on Thursday, August 1.

Several children sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayanguda and nearby private hospitals for treatment. Some of them required five to six stitches, while others needed three to four.

In another incident, a 75-year-old woman died from severe injuries after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Wednesday night, July 31, in Mustabad mandal of Karimnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Rajalakshmi, who lived alone at her residence.

According to reports, the house she lived in had no doors. While she was asleep, a pack of dogs entered the house and attacked her. She sustained severe injuries, leading to her death on the spot. The stray dogs reportedly consumed parts of her head and abdomen.

Over 26k dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024, 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, as per The Times of India.