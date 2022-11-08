Telangana: 8 govt medical colleges to be unveiled on Nov 15

The colleges developed at a cost of Rs 510 crores each, amounting to Rs 4,080 crore, will be officially opened on the same day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th November 2022 2:34 pm IST
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana health department is all set to open eight government medical colleges for the first time on November 15.

The colleges developed at a cost of Rs 510 crores each, amounting to Rs 4,080 crore, will be officially opened on the same day. The institutions would add 1,200 MBBS seats in Sangareddy, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagunda.

The state government founded the colleges without receiving any financial assistance from the Center, according to Telangana health minister T Harish Rao. After the state government decided to reserve 85 percent of B-category medical seats in private medical colleges for students belonging to the state, a further 1,068 seats from private medical colleges will also be made accessible to students starting this academic year.

