Telangana: 8 held for transporting 170 Kg Ganja in Peddamberpet

Hyderabad: Excise Enforcement officials apprehended eight individuals at Peddamberpet for peddling 170 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 34 lakh. Along with the drugs, two vehicles and eight mobile phones were seized during the operation.

According to the police, Excise enforcement joint director Qureshi announced that a significant quantity of ganja was seized at Peddamberpet, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday, September 14. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the peddling operation.

He stated that five of the accused were from the same village in Maharashtra, while two were from Odisha. He added that the criminal backgrounds of the accused would be investigated, and a Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be filed against them.

He said that Ganja is cultivated in Odisha, packed on a large scale, and then transported to various parts of the country for distribution.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials intercepted the accused at Peddamberpet and apprehended them. Two vehicles and eight cell phones were seized, and a case was registered at Hayathnagar police station.



