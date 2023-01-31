Telangana: 8 years after domestic violence case filed, 7 receive 2 years jail term

Hyderabad: Seven members of a family were handed a two-year jail term, eight years after a case of domestic violence and dowry harassment was filed against them.

The accused included a husband and six in-laws, of the victim from Ramannapet village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

Ramannapet Police had received a complaint from Akkanpally Sreesha, 29 in August 2015, of her being harassed by her inlaws physically and mentally, for an additional dowry.

According to the police, Sreesha got married to 37-year-old Ravi and has a son from their marriage. She was married to her husband along with Rs 10 lakh, 15 gm gold, and household articles as dowry from her parents.

Six months into their marriage her husband A Ravi, mother-in-law Koteshwari, her brother-in-law Kiran, her sister-in-laws C Kalyani and her husband C Srikanth Reddy, J.Janaki Ram, J Laxmi started harassing her for an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh from her parents.

Sreesha informed her parents of the trauma after which they intervened in the matter in view of the settlement.

Even after their effort, the harassment continued, following which Sreesha’s parents called for a panchayat session in November 2013 and the matter was resolved.

However, the accused subsequently forced the victim to write a note stating that her husband and inlaws will not be responsible if she commits suicide

Sreesha approached the police following the gruesome act, and a case was registered under section 498(A) (harassment of the woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 (presents which are given at the time of a marriage to the bride) of DP Act in Ramannapet police station Rachakonda.

A probe into the matter revealed the accused to be guilty in the court trial on January 31, 2023, where the Ramannapet court convicted the accused people to undergo 2 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 thousand on each of them.