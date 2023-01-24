Telangana: 9 yrs after wife’s suicide, man jailed for abetment

Hyderabad: A man was convicted in a domestic violence and abetment to suicide case of 2014, and was handed a three-year jail term on Monday, nine years after the incident.

Bibinagar police on December 8, 2014, had received a complaint from P. Agamaiah, 50 that his daughter Lavanya who was married to V. Krishna 13 years ago and had a son, killed herself due to domestic violence and dowry harassment.

The accused Krishna, 39, a resident of Jameelapet, Bibinagar started harassing his wife for additional dowry just a few days after their marriage.

Lavanya, unable to bear the torture, took the matter in front of her elders who mediated it and settled the issue between the couple.

However, the accused once again began harassing his wife physically and mentally and necked her out of the house for additional dowry despite mediations.

Lavanya set herself ablaze, pouring kerosene, on December 8 following which she was rushed to Bhongir’s Government Hospital.

On December 13, while undergoing treatment Lavanya succumbed to her burns.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint a case was registered at Bibinagar PS, and a probe into the matter was launched.

The accused was then arrested and remanded to judicial custody post-investigation.

The Bhongiri court convicted the accused V. Krishna to undergo three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

CP Rachakonda appreciated the efforts of his team with the announcement to reward them.