Telangana: 82-yr-old woman files nomination from Jagtial, here’s why

Hyderabad: An 82-year-old woman filed her nomination for the Jagtial Assembly constituency on Tuesday, November 7, to draw the Telangana government’s attention towards her plight.

Octogenarian, Cheeti Shyamala, the wife of a freedom fighter, Muralidhar Rao from Kurikyala village of Gangadhara mandal, submitted her nomination papers at the RO’s office.

Shyamala had alleged that her elder son Sriram Rao filed a court case against her demanding more share in the family property. Since then, she has been forced to reside in a rented house as she cannot live in her property because of the ongoing legal battle.

Though she approached several people for justice, none were even ready to rent her a house, because of her old age, adding on to her troubles.

To make society aware of the ‘injustice’ being meted out to her, she has filed the nomination, seeking the attention of authorities for help to get her house back.