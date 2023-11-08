Telangana: 82-yr-old woman files nomination from Jagtial, here’s why

Shyamala has submitted her nomination papers to the returning officer entirely for non-political reasons.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th November 2023 12:15 pm IST
Telangana: 82 yr old files nomination from Jagtial for justice
82 yr old files nomination from Jagtial for justice (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: An 82-year-old woman filed her nomination for the Jagtial Assembly constituency on Tuesday, November 7, to draw the Telangana government’s attention towards her plight.

Octogenarian, Cheeti Shyamala, the wife of a freedom fighter, Muralidhar Rao from Kurikyala village of Gangadhara mandal, submitted her nomination papers at the RO’s office.

Also Read
Don’t carry Diwali firecrackers in train: SCR to passengers

Shyamala had alleged that her elder son Sriram Rao filed a court case against her demanding more share in the family property. Since then, she has been forced to reside in a rented house as she cannot live in her property because of the ongoing legal battle.

MS Education Academy

Though she approached several people for justice, none were even ready to rent her a house, because of her old age, adding on to her troubles.

To make society aware of the ‘injustice’ being meted out to her, she has filed the nomination, seeking the attention of authorities for help to get her house back.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th November 2023 12:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button