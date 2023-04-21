Telangana: 88 BT roads to be paved in 16 tribal-dominated constituencies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sanctioned the construction of 88 BT roads in 16 assembly constituencies with the tribal majority using the Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF).

Rs 156.60 crores will be used to lay the BT roads on a stretch of 211.86 km. Government orders have already been issued to this effect.

The supervision of the work on the proposed BT roads is done by the Engineer-in-Chief of the Panchayat Raj Department.

So far under the Special development fund, the government spent Rs.47,282 crores for the welfare of STs alone, said a press release on Friday.

Panchayati Raj department officials conducted surveys in the presence of local Sarpanches to undertake the work of 13 km BT roads from Papakollu of Julurupadu mandal of Vyra constituency to Burda Raghavapuram of Enkoor mandal. The project with estimated to cost Rs 9.75 crores.

These BT roads will provide transportation facilities and improve road connectivity and improve access to education, medical, and essential commodities.