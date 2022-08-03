Telangana: 9123 schools to be covered in 1st phase of Mana Ooru Mana Badi

Hyderabad: Following the launch of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme for the development of schools in the state, 9,123 schools across Telangana including 5,399 primary, and 1,009 upper primary and 2,715 high schools have been selected by lottery.

The Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme focuses on providing basic and modern facilities to the government schools in three years at a cost of rupees Rs 7,289.54 crores.

So far, four schools have reaped benefits under the pilot project launched by chief minister k Chandrashekhar Rao, on March 8, 2022. The works under this program will benefit about 230 lakh students studying in 26,065 government and local body schools in the state.

ZPHS, Jillelaguda, Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district, ZPHS, Shivarampalli, Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district, Mahabubia (girls) Model High School, Hyderabad and Alia Model School, Gun Foundry, Hyderabad have benefitted from the scheme at a cost of Rs 3.57 crores.

These schools have been designed with modern facilities, attractive wall paintings and creativity among the students.

The scheme focuses on arranging toilets with water facility, electricity, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students, teachers, staff, green chalkboards alongside painting of the entire school, protective walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining facility (Halls) in high schools and promotion of digital education.

The scheme was launched in the Wanaparthy district and is being undertaken a flagship program of the state government and will be completed in three phases over a period of three years.

In the first phase, the school management committees have initiated works in 9,123 schools, to cover 13 lakh students in the current academic year. For this, about Rs 3,497.62 crores will be spent.

The responsibility of sanctioning works in the selected school has been handed over to the District Collectors.

40 percent of funds from the constituency development funds of MLAs and MLCs will be allocated for this scheme, and some percentage of the funds will be allocated to the Panchayat Raj, SC and ST sub-plans.