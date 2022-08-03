Telangana: Man held for attempting to murder TRS MLA bought weapon from Maha

Hyderabad: Prasad Goud, who was detained for allegedly trying to kill TRS lawmaker A Jeevan Reddy after breaking into his home at Banjara Hills, is said to have purchased the country-made revolver from Nanded, Maharashtra for Rs 35,000.

The police recovered a toy pistol, a country made revolver and a knife from him.

On Tuesday Goud came to the residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA A Jeevan Reddy in Banjara Hills and walked into the building. Two gunmen of the MLA were occupied with work and the latter’s family was on the other side of the house.

The man walked up to the top floor where the MLA was sitting. Jeevan Kumar was shocked upon spotting Goud in the building and took him downstairs, to have a conversation. His security personnel who got wind of the event rushed and frisked Goud. To their shock, they found a knife and a gun on him.

Prasad Goud is the husband of Lavanya Goud, the Sarpanch of Makloor block in Nizamabad district who was placed under suspension for alleged misappropriation of funds. Goud had reportedly developed a grouse against the MLA for getting his wife suspended.

Lavanya denied the allegation that her husband had tried to make an attempt to murder Reddy.

“The MLA stalled the bills worth Rs 18 lakh for the developmental works taken up in Kalleda village. When we insisted that the funds be released, the MLA threatened us and got me suspended on false charges,” Lavanya told media persons in the village, adding that her husband went to Hyderabad to represent the MLA. “It is not correct to say that he carried a revolver and knife,” she said.

The police are interrogating Goud and another person in this regard.