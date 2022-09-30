Telangana: 93 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,885.

Hyderabad district saw the most number of cases with 45.

A bulletin said 103 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,33,116.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,099 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 658.