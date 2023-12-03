Telangana: A mere 2% vote gap decided the fate of Congress, BRS

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) data, 39.39% of voters cast their ballot for the Congress party's candidates while 37.37% of voters chose to vote for BRS candidates.

P N Sree Harsha | Updated: 3rd December 2023 8:39 pm IST
Congress and BRS logos.

Hyderabad: Despite a big difference between the final tally of the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in terms of number of seats, when it came to voter percentage, the difference stood at a bare minimum of 2.2 percent.

The BJP came third bagging 13.87% of votes. AIMIM bagged 2.21%, followed by NOTA at 0.73% and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) at 0.63%. Others got 3.85% of the vote.

(The EC is yet to update its official tally by the end of December 3. The story will be updated with the latest numbers.)

