Telangana: Aadhaar based attendance system to be implemented in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu has issued directives on Wednesday, July 23, to implement a new Aadhaar-based attendance system in all government hospitals across the state starting from the 1st of next month.

The order covers hospitals under the jurisdiction of medical education directors, medical policy council, public health directors, and AYUSH departments at all levels.

Officials have been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the smooth adoption of this new attendance system. Additionally, doctors and staff are to be provided with appropriate training on the new process to facilitate seamless integration.

The health secretary emphasised that the entire process must be completed by the 31st of this month in order to begin full-fledged implementation from the 1st of next month.