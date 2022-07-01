Telangana: Aao-Dhekho-Seekho, says KTR in his letter to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to the former on Friday in which he took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership.

In the letter, KTR remarks that it was unsurprising that the BJP chose Hyderabad for its national executive meeting instead of other “backward” cities/states ruled by leaders from the BJP. Further commenting on the meeting, KTR said, “Having hatred and narrowmindedness filled in their DNA, it is too much to expect that the BJP leaders will talk about development and welfare of people.”

KTR went on to say that the real agenda of their meeting is to spread hatred and not talk about any innovative policies and schemes. “BJP’s real ideology has always been to divide people. KTR stated that the BJP runs on the pillars of lies and it would be too much to expect the BJP leaders to introspect themselves. BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent themselves and give a fresh start to their politics which works for development,” he said.

BJP should study Telangana, says KTR

Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP ruled states which are being troubled by double engines. Think of building a Vasudaika kutumbam-like society with religious harmony and take steps towards a new beginning,” said KTR. He also stated that Telangana, a state prospering in irrigation, infrastructure, innovation and inclusiveness is giving an opportunity to the BJP to realign its political thoughts.

“I’m also reminding you that most of the policies and schemes introduced by the Union Government have been copied from Telangana,” he added.

KTR stated that the TRS government in Telangana is working for the welfare of farmers and has already introduced many schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, constructed Rythu Vedika buildings and is also providing 24 hours of free power supply.

“Please change your attitude towards the farmers of the nation. You have copied Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu, renamed and introduced PM Kisan Yojna but it’s unfortunate that you are not including new farmers into the scheme for the past three years. Please change the terms of the policy and make it more farmer friendly,” he added.

Jab at Presidential candidature

“In 2018 itself you had announced that your government provided electricity to every village in the country. But the fact is that your Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu’s village received electricity supply very recently. Let me also remind you that Gujarat still gives power holidays as the Gujarat government failed to provide uninterrupted power supply. But Telangana is a state where we provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to all sectors. Learn how to remove darkness from the States where you run your double engine,” he said.

Job crisis

KTR stated that due to indecisiveness of the Union government, the country today is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years. He stated that the Central Govt is negatively impacting the existing jobs opportunities instead of creating new ones. He stated that lakhs of government jobs were being lost as the Centre was selling PSUs. Telangana government has given 1.5 lakh government jobs until now, unlike BJP government who promised jobs but never delivered. KTR stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed miserably in creating jobs for the youth of the nation.

KTR stated that lakhs of crores of rupees worth investments were brought to the State through innovative and friendly industrial policies. He stated that over 16 lakh private jobs were created in the State.

“I don’t expect Prime Minister Modi who made uncharitable comments on the process of Telangana State formation to do anything good for Telangana,” wrote the IT minister.

BJP’s failed economy

“Under your governance, the economy of the country has hit the lowest, rupee value has gone down drastically. While BJP leaders who graduated from WhatsApp university are clueless about the country’s economy, Telangana is fast progressing. Please take special classes on how to develop the economy from Telangana”, said KTR.

Cooking gas being sold here in our country under your governance has the highest price in the world. Common man in the country is troubled with the price hike of their daily essential products. I dare you discuss the petrol price hike in your meetings here, challenged KTR.

Concluding his letter, KTR mockingly stated, “Accept the hospitality of Hyderabad and don’t forget to eat Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Come up with some fresh political thoughts and also a new beginning by having Irani chai here in our city Hyderabad.”