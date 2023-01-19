Telangana: About 40000 teachers will be transferred, 9266 to get promotions

Hyderabad: The senior officials of the Education Department have expected a possibility of 40% of teachers will be transferred in the state. There are a total of 1.20 lakh teachers contributing their services in the state and among them more than 40000 teachers can be transferred.

Education Department Secretary V. Karuna and Director Sridevasena call a meeting of senior officials and review the issuance of the transfer schedule. The teachers transferred under GO 317 will be ineligible for further transfers as the rules being prepared for fresh transfers mandate two years of service at the same post. Seniority list will be issued for promotions and transfers of teachers. Inter-District Transfers, Spouse Quota Transfer, School Assistant, will be transferred under grade 2 of new zonal policy.

Teachers who have completed two years of service will also be eligible for transfer. More than 7,000 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) vacancies are likely to be released in the state by promoting teachers.

SGTs are being vacant on promotion of School Assistants, LFL Headmasters, so far more than 6500 STGs have been identified as vacant. Now another 7,000 vacancies will be delisted, making a total of 13,500 vacancies to be appointed by TRT. Steps are being taken to promote 9266 teachers in the state.