Telangana ACB arrest government officer for demanding 80K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, May 31, nabbed a government officer from Rajanna-Sircilla district for demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000.

Mandal surveyor Malloji Nagaraju from Yellareddypet Mandal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 as a part of the bribe amount.

Also Read Telangana excise dept official caught red handed accepting Rs 8000 bribe

The government officer demanded a bribe for issuing a survey report (Panchanama) of the complaint’s land situated in Venkatraopet village. He had already demanded and taken Rs 22,000 from the complainant to conduct a survey on the aforementioned land.

Nagaraju will be produced before a special ACB court in Karimnagar.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to report such cases by contacting toll free number 1064 or through WhatsApp: 9440446106, Facebook at Telangana ACB and their website acb.telangana.gov.in