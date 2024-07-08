Telangana: ACB arrests SI, journalist for bribery in Medak

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have apprehended the Havelighanpur sub-inspector and a journalist for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a truck owner on Monday, July 8.

The accused have been identified as sub-inspector Anand Goud and Mohammad Mastan from Kamareddy district, working as a journalist.

According to reports, SI allegedly demanded a bribe from Poola Gangadhar, a businessman and resident of Koligadda town in Medak district, in exchange for releasing his tipper vehicle from the police station.

Unable to pay the bribe, Gangadhar sought help from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who set up a trap to apprehend the accused red-handed. The journalist reportedly facilitated this bribe on behalf of the SI.

During the operation, the ACB recovered Rs. 20,000 from the journalist. Chemical tests confirmed positive results for traces of the bribe on the fingers of both hands and the front left side pocket of his pants.

The accused were arrested and sent to jail for remand.