Telangana ACB books Warangal tahsildar in DA case, uncovers properties worth Rs 5 cr

Hyderabad: A disproportionate assets (DA) case was registered against the tahsildar of Warangal Fort mandal on Friday, August 29 by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Properties worth Rs 5,02,25,198 were uncovered after investigation.

ACB officials conducted searches at seven locations linked to the accused officer and his relatives and uncovered movable and immovable properties, including a house worth Rs 1.15 crores and agricultural land of 17.10 acres worth Rs 1.43 crores.

Gold ornaments of 0.816 kg and silver ornaments of 1.791 kg, 23 wrist watches, two four-wheleers and one two-wheeler were also unearthed during the investigation.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).