Telangana: ACB cracks whip against corrupt government officials

Hyderabad: ‘Corrupt babus’, euphemism for crooked government officials, are spending sleepless nights as the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau is in full action. In the past one week it booked four cases – two traps and two Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against erring officials.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is also encouraging people to come forward and lodge complaints against those demanding favours in the form of cash or kind. More awareness through social media and posters in government offices is taken up to keep a check on corruption in government departments.

On Wednesday, ACB officials caught a lineman of a TSSPCL for demanding an amount of Rs.8, 000 for doing official work. The lineman Patti Narsimhulu through a private person Hari Krishna demanded the amount from one Fazal ur Rahman of Malakpet for doing official work.

In the other case booked on Tuesday, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught K Venkatrammana for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from one Kamani Ramakrishna president of Handoom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited for releasing an amount of Rs. 3, 94,500.

In both the cases, the persons instead of paying bribes approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) which laid a trap and caught them. Both the cases were reported in different parts of Telangana within a gap of two days.

Apart from this a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was booked against P Venkata Narayana, chief planning officer, Peddapalli, on April 27. Several complaints and allegations of involvement in corrupt activities against the official were made.

ACB officials identified properties valued at Rs. 2.5 crores owned by him or his family members. Another DA case was registered on April 22 against M Narsimha Ramulu, City Planner, Serilingampally zone. The officials identified properties valued at Rs. 3.5 crore in his name and also of his family members.

Senior official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said special teams are gathering information about corrupt officials and keeping a watch on their activities. Middlemen who help officials are also under surveillance.

“Through social media platforms and posters/banners we are creating awareness and asking people to approach us. People are coming and lodging complaints and in future more victims will come forward. Information is also passed on by general public,” said the official.

The agency has asked the public to inform it in case any malfeasance is found on the toll free number 1064 in government offices, or if any officials demand bribes by any public servant.