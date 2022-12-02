Telangana ACB files 105 cases in 2022

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau Telangana this year booked 105 cases in the State.

Anjani Kumar DG Anti Corruption Bureau said 66 trap cases, 17 DA cases, 13 criminal misconduct cases, and 7 inquiries were initiated as part of efforts to combat corruption.

After a major trap wherein an official is caught accepting graft, a DA case is booked and searches are conducted at all major places linked to the official to unearth the ill-gotten wealth. The majority of cases in 2022 pertained to revenue department officials.

“A complaint management team is put in place for the convenience of the public. People will be assisted in lodging complaints and related follow-up actions,” said Anjani Kumar.

To create awareness among people the ACB is observing an Anti Corruption week from December 3 to December 9.

During the week awareness campaigns will be organized across the State. The public is requested to inform ACB about any graft on Toll-free number 1064 and WhatsApp number 9440446106.