Telangana ACB nabs commissioner, driver; total Rs 4.5 lakh found during trap

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two people on Thursday, including a government officer, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to an ACB press release, Nizamabad Armoor municipal commissioner A Raju demanded the bribe money through his driver, Bhumesh (private employee), to allot a house number to the complainant’s newly constructed building.

Both Raju and Bhumesh were caught red-handed. However, while checking for the bribe money, ACB officials discovered an additional Rs 4,30,000.

Both men were produced before a Nampally court in Hyderabad on Thursday. Further investigations are on.

Three days ago, an assistant labour officer in Khammam district was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of 15,000 to do official work.

Karne Chander allegedly demanded the bribe money to forward the complainant’s beneficiary application to the higher authorities about the death of the latter’s father. The application would facilitate the sanction of Rs 1,30,000 towards funeral expenses for natural death under the Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

