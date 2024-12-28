Telangana ACB nabs deputy tehsildar for demanding Rs 6k bribe

Hyderabad: A deputy tehsildar (naib tehsildar) of Shankarapatnam mandal Siddipet district was caught red-handed by Telangana’s anti corruption bureau (ACB) for demanding a bribe of of Rs. 6000 for doing official work.

The deputy tehsildar demanded the bribe money from the complainant to forward a file of Nala conversion of agriculture land measuring 2.25 guntas to Tahsildar.

ACB officials recovered the bribe money from the possession of the accused government officer. The fingers of his right hand yielded positive in a chemical test.

The deputy tehsildar was produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar.

Earlier in the day, ACB arrested another government officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for performing official duties.

The arrested official, identified as Merugu Rathnam, has been working as the deputy surveyor at Dammannapet Mandal in Kothagudem.

He was caught taking the bribe money for conducting a land survey and submitting an official survey report at the property owned by the complainant’s sister.

Citizens can report incidents of bribery by calling the hotline 1064.