Telangana: ACB nabs govt engineer for taking bribe worth Rs 25,000

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, May 22, arrested a Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to forward bills of a contractor.

The accused, Muddam Ramana Reddy, sought the bribe from a contractor to forward 11 work bills amounting to Rs 3,13,882 to Divisional Engineer Electrical Operations Medak.

Based on a complaint from the contractor, the ACB registered a case and trapped Reddy when he accepted the bribe. Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the Additional Special Judge for Trial of SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.

Similar incident

In April, the ACB nabbed an Assistant Divisional Engineer from Devarakonda town of Nalgonda district for allegedly taking a Rs 30,000 bribe.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs electricity dept official over Rs 30K bribe

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Sirikonda Saidulu, had taken the bribe in exchange for processing a bill of Rs 10 lakhs for the electrical work carried out by the complainant for the restoration of the damaged 33/11 kV line.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.