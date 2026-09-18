Telangana ACB nabs Mulugu Tehsildar for taking Rs 14K bribe

The accused, identified as Nellutla Srujan Kumar, allegedly demanded the bribe for an official favour regarding the succession of ancestral agricultural land in favour of the complainant's wife, Lingala Sriatha.

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Nellutla Srujan Kumar
Nellutla Srujan Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, September 18, arrested a tehsildar from Mulugu for accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000.

The accused, identified as Nellutla Srujan Kumar, is a Tahsildar in the Govinderaopet mandal in Mulugu. He allegedly demanded the bribe for an official favour regarding the succession of ancestral agricultural land in favour of the complainant’s wife, Lingala Sriatha. Kumar had initially sought Rs 15,000, which was later reduced to Rs 14,000 after bargaining.

During the trap proceedings, Kumar received the tainted bribe amount with his right hand and kept it in his right-side trouser pocket. The tainted amount was recovered from his possession, and the chemical test conducted on his right-hand fingers yielded positive results.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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