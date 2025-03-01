Telangana ACB nabs ZHPS headmaster for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government school headmaster for bribery in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The arrested government servant has been identified as Tati Ravinder, working as the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZHPS), Coolie Lane. He was caught red-handed by the Telangana ACB officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The arrested headmaster demanded bribe money for transferring an honorarium amount of Rs 30,000, sanctioned by the Union government under a central scheme of Rani Lakshmi Bhai Athma Raksha Prashikshan, a self-defence programme.

The arrested headmaster tested positive in the chemical test for handling the bribe money.

The details of the complainant were not made public over security concerns. Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on February 24, the Telangana ACB arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bill collector from the Ranga Reddy unit and his associate red-handed for allegedly accepting a Rs 45,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as C Madhu and his associate V Ramesh.

According to reports, Madhu initially demanded Rs 1 lakh but later agreed to accept Rs 45,000 through his associate V Ramesh, to prevent a property tax hike for a factory owner in Rajendranagar.

Based on the complaint, ABC caught the accused red-handed.

The bribe money was recovered from Ramesh, and a chemical test confirmed traces on his right-hand fingers.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the special judge for ACB cases in Nampally.

Telangana ACB encourages citizens of Telangana to report corruption and help in the mission to track down corrupt officers working in the government. Citizens can call the toll-free number 1064 to report instances of bribery.