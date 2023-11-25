Telangana: ACB traps SI, home guard in Asifabad over Rs 20K bribe

The accused sub-inspector N Venkatesh and home guard D Janardhan were caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from Prashanth of Dimda village.

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped a sub-inspector and a home guard of Chintala Manepally police station in Komuram Bheem Asifabad district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Venkatesh had demanded the bribe for excluding Prashanth’s name as accused in a missing case of a woman reported in Chintala Manepally police station.

In addition to that, he also promised Prashanth that he would return his seized cell phone in return for the bribe amount.

However, both the accused were arrested by the ACB officials. They will be produced before the ACB court in Karimnagar.

