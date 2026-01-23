Telangana ACB uncovers Rs 7.83 Cr assets from Telangana Joint Sub-Registrar

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 23, raided the properties of a suspended Joint Sub-Registrar in Rangareddy district, uncovering assets worth Rs 7.83 crore.

According to a release, ACB officials conducted searches at Kandadi Madhusudhan Reddy’s residence in Kapra and seven other locations belonging to his relatives and friends.

The searches uncovered documents to one Triplex Independent house (G+2) at street number 8N, Bhavani Nagar Colony, Kapra, ECIL, Medchal Malkajgiri; one open plot at Chintapallyguda village of Ibrahimpatnam, and 27 acres of agricultural land at Naskal village in Parigi mandal.

One acre of commercial land at Mangalpally village of Ibrahimpatnam, and one farmhouse with a swimming pool worth Rs. 1.24 crores at Naskal village in Parigi mandal were also uncovered by the ACB.

In addition to this, net cash of approximately Rs 9 lakh, gold ornaments weighing about 1.2 kg, one Innova Fortuner car, one Volvo XC 60 B5 car, and one Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus car were also found.

Reddy had also invested Rs 80 lakhs in a liquor business called ARK Spirits and floated two shell companies in the name of his wife and children, ACB said.

The market value of movable and immovable property is expected to be many times higher than the document value.

A disproportionate assets case has been registered against Reddy under sections 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Further verification of additional assets is underway.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.