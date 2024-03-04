Telangana: Accused of child kidnapping, transgenders thrashed

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a group of transgenders were thrashed in Vikarabad district’s Tandur by local people. The incident took place near Shivaji chowk a day earlier on Sunday, March 4, after locals alleged they were child kidnappers.

The transgenders were passing through Shivaji Chowk when some people stopped and questioned their purpose of moving in the localities. Due to miscommunication, the mob then caught hold of them and thrashed them after accusing of child kidnapping.

This is not the first time that such a thing has happened in the state. Earlier in February, a transgender person was beaten to death over allegations of child kidnapping in Nizamabad district. Prior to that, two transgender persons in Hyderabad’s old city were also murdered.

After the assault, the transgender persons were taken to the Tandur Town police station and handed over to the police. The transgenders denied they were out to kidnap children and only going around seeking donations.

The police is verifying the credentials of the transgenders. A complaint was lodged by transgenders against the attackers.