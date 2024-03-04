Telangana achieves 92.52 pc Pulse Polio immunisation coverage

Hyderabad: On the inaugural day of the Pulse Polio immunisation campaign, Telangana achieved an impressive 92.52 percent coverage, surpassing the set target. Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha inaugurated the programme at Area Hospital, Jogipet in Sangareddy district.

The campaign aimed to immunize 40.57 lakh children aged 0-5 across all 33 districts of the State. By the end of the first day, 37.52 lakh children (92.52 percent) received immunisation, involving the administration of two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

Various channels such as booths, transit points, and mobile teams were utilized for vaccine distribution. A total of 22,445 polio booths, 910 mobile teams, 910 transit points, and 2,245 route supervisors were deployed for the success of the programme.

As the campaign progresses, it will extend over the next few days as a House-to-House activity to ensure coverage for children who may have been missed. Vaccinators will conduct home visits to achieve the 100 percent immunisation target.

Telangana leads in adopting online reporting for the programme, ensuring transparency and authenticity in monitoring its progress, according to a Health official.