Telangana activist flags encroachment of 17 guntas of govt land in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has written to the collector of Karimnagar district, urging the latter to take immediate steps to reclaim 17 guntas of government land meant for creation of common infrastructure in an Indiramma housing colony, which has been fraudulently sold by some individuals who allegedly colluded with the revenue and police officials.

The issue pertains to survey number 439 of Pragathi Nagar Colony in Chintakunta village of Kothapalli mandal in Karimnagar district, where the said land now houses 11 belt shops, despite field inquiry and survey was done by Girdawar and Surveyor through the instruction of Kothapalli MRO, establishing that the land belongs to the government.

The residents of Pragathi Nagar Colony have escakated the issue to all levels of administration including Prajavani grievance redressal programme at Praja Bhavan last month.

It has been alleged that Kommera Sunitha Devi, Jattroth Rajesh Nayak, Jattroth Vittal Nayak, Kaluvala Swarnalatha and Bhukya Lavanya, have registered the documents with resale of the government land in 2021.

Despite the MRO writing to the Station House Officer of Kothapalli multiple times, and even after the mandal revenue officials securing the land, the encroachers continued trespassing into the land.

“It is an affront to the governance of Karimnagar district, that without any of the basic essentials being provided to the local hard working residents, 11 belt shops (3 on the highway and 8 in the colony) are allowed to function. “We want to see the accountability, steps and immediate action on restoration of government land from fraudsters and establishment of basic essential facilitiers for the residents of the colony,” Lubna urged the collector.

She urged the collector to initiate proceedings against the SHO of Kothapalli and sub-registrar of Kothapalli for the fraud, and their alleged acts of omission and commission in bad faith, and against the private parties specified by Kothapalli MRO in the inquiry report.

Also Read Hyderabad: ACB nabs Panchatyat Raj engineer for seeking Rs 50K bribe

Demand for common infrastructure for the residents

Lubna Sarwath urged the collector to restore the government land and establish the following common infrasturcture and facilities for the residents of Pragathi Nagar Colony.