Hyderabad: ACB nabs Panchatyat Raj engineer for seeking Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, July 16 arrested an engineer in chief of the Panchayat Raj department in Hyderabad for seeking a bribe worth Rs 50,000.

The accused identified as Veeravalli Kanakaratnam sought the bribe from the complainant for issuing the latter’s posting and transfer orders. Based om the complaint the ACB set a trap and caught Kanakaratnam while he was taking the bribe.

A case was registered against the engineer in chief and the investigation is underway.

Attendance register mishandled

In a government school in Mahabubabad, the ACB found irregularities in the attendance register and reported the issue to Telangana government.

The incident occurred on July 16 at the Government Tribal Welfare Ashrama High School and Hostel (Girls) in Mahabubabad district; the Warangal Range Unit of ACB searched. The inspection was carried out to check the food quality and quantity, sanitation norms, and hostel records.

Legal Metrology, Sanitation, Food Safety, and the Audit department officials supported the ACB teams.

Discrepancies such as fictitious overage attendance of students and inadequate maintenance of registers were found. Following the inspection, the ACB reported the matter to government authorities seeking further action.