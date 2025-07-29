Telangana activists protest at Telugu Film Chamber office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Angry activists staged a protest at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Film Nagar, alleging that photos of legendary film personalities from Telangana were ignored while those from Andhra Pradesh dominated its walls.

On Tuesday, a group of activists led by noted journalist Pasham Yadagiri barged into the producers’ council office, shouting, “Andhra Go Back,” and got into a heated argument with secretary Prasanna Kumar.

They alleged there was no photo of noted Telangana poet, writer, and critic Dr C Narayana Reddy. He had produced over eighty literary works, including poems, prose plays, lyrical plays, translations, and ghazals. He was also a professor, film lyricist, actor, and a Rajya Sabha politician. He also served as the Vice Chancellor of Telugu University.

On information, police reached the spot and diffused the situation.