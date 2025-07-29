Telangana activists protest at Telugu Film Chamber office in Hyderabad

The protestors barged into the office, shouting, "Andhra Go Back."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th July 2025 7:06 pm IST
Telangana activist protest at Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce office in Film Nagar on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
The photos/portraits of Telugu film legends at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce office.

Hyderabad: Angry activists staged a protest at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Film Nagar, alleging that photos of legendary film personalities from Telangana were ignored while those from Andhra Pradesh dominated its walls.

On Tuesday, a group of activists led by noted journalist Pasham Yadagiri barged into the producers’ council office, shouting, “Andhra Go Back,” and got into a heated argument with secretary Prasanna Kumar.

They alleged there was no photo of noted Telangana poet, writer, and critic Dr C Narayana Reddy. He had produced over eighty literary works, including poems, prose plays, lyrical plays, translations, and ghazals. He was also a professor, film lyricist, actor, and a Rajya Sabha politician. He also served as the Vice Chancellor of Telugu University.

MS Teachers

On information, police reached the spot and diffused the situation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th July 2025 7:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button