Telangana: Actor-politician Vijayashanthi joins Congress

Hyderabad: Former MP and film actor Vijayashanthi has officially joined the Congress on November 17, Friday.

Vijayashanthi, who was associated with the BJP until a few days ago, joined the party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s Telangana in charge Manikrao Thakare and other senior leaders in Hyderabad.

The move comes less than 15 days ahead of the state Assembly polls which are going to be held on November 30.

She sent a formal resignation letter to the state BJP unit president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

This move places her among several other leaders who have recently left the BJP, including former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

It is reported that Congress leaders had been in touch with Vijayashanti over the phone with an invitation to join their party.

Beginning her political journey with the Congress, she later moved to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ( later BRS) and served as an MP from Medak constituency before joining the BJP in 2020.