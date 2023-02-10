Telangana Additional AG to be paid Rs 12L for cases argued in Dec 2021

Hyderabad: As per the request of the Advocate General for the Telangana government, the state government has agreed to pay nearly Rs 12 lakhs for additional advocate general (AG) J Ramchandra Rao’s appearance before the high court in the case of certain government departments during December 2021.

The letter from the Telangana AG’s office stated that the sanctioned amount shall be debited to “2014– Administration of Justice, 114 — legal advisors and counsels, 04 — legal advisors and counsels, 280 — professional services, 281– Pleaders fees (non-plan).

In a government order, GO, Rt No 4 issued in June 2014, the renumeration paid for the additional AG for per appearance per case should be Rs 8,500. However, as a GO released by Santhosh Reddy, Secretary to the Government (Legal affairs, legislative affairs and justice) stated that the government sanction is not necessary for the request. As such, the government will pay the amount asked.

“This order does not require the sanction of the finance department as the fees sanctioned in Paragraph (3) above is in accordance with the Telangana Law Officers (appointment and condition of service) Instructions, 2000 issued in GO Ms no 187 dated in 2000,” said the GO dated on January 21, 2022.

The GO stated that the Drawing and Disbursing officer at the AG’s office is authorised to draw and disburse the sanctioned amount.