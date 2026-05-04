Telangana Additional CEO directs expedition of mapping in SIR

He directed all BLOs to conduct door-to-door visits and expedite the completion of mapping process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 4th May 2026 6:12 pm IST
SIR conference in Hyderabad
SIR conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Telangana Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Venkateswar Reddy, on Monday, May 4, held a video conference with Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers of 28 Assembly Constituencies.

The video conference was specifically held with the EROs and AEROs of six districts, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, and Khammam, where mapping of electors was found to be below 50 per cent.

Convened from the Telangana CEO Office in Hyderabad, the Additional CEO reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming SIR. He issued instructions to the officials on electoral mapping, disposal of demographically similar entries (DSE), and pendency of Forms 6 (inclusion of name in electoral roll), 6A (inclusion of an NRI’s name in electoral roll), 7 (deletion of name in electoral roll), and 8 (correction of entries).

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Additional CEO Reddy stated that every eligible voter in the 2025 electoral roll must be mapped with the existing 2002 voter list. He directed all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct door-to-door visits, collect details from voters and expedite the completion of the mapping process.

Emphasising the role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Reddy said their assistance should be utilised for efficiency, and EROs and AEROs should organise meetings with Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs).

The officers were asked to identify the dead, multiple, and shifted voters and take necessary action as per the Standard Operating Procedure. VVIP and VIP electors should be appropriately marked in the electoral roll, Reddy added.

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The Additional CEO reiterated that the AEROs must expedite the mapping process according to the action plan and achieve the recommended daily targets.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 4th May 2026 6:12 pm IST

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