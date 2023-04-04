Telangana: Additional Collector bitten by stray dog while on evening stroll

The official sustained grievous injuries on both legs and was taken to the government hospital at Siddipet.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2023 1:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: An additional district collector (revenue) in Siddipet district has become a victim of stray dog menace.

The official- Srinivas Reddy – was bitten by a dog when he was on an evening walk near his house in the collectorate complex housing the quarters of the district collector and other officials on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

The official sustained grievous injuries on both legs and was taken to the government hospital at Siddipet. He was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for observation and was later discharged.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Send out more dog-catching vehicles, GHMC Mayor asks officials

The incident occurred on Saturday night but came to light on Tuesday. In another incident at the same place, a man and the collector’s pet dog were injured in an attack by a stray dog.

A boy was also injured in another incident of dog bite near the collectorate.

The incidents highlight the growing menace of stray dogs in Siddipet and many other towns in Telangana.

Several incidents of dog bite have been reported from various parts of the state in recent days. After a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad in February, the municipal administration department had announced a series of measures to check the menace but the incidents of dog bites continue to be reported from several districts.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button