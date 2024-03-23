Telangana: Additional surcharge for open-access consumers

Hyderabad: The power distribution companies will collect an additional surcharge of Rs 1.40 per kWh from open-access consumers from April 1 to September 30, 2024.

According to the Telangana State Electricity Regulation Commission (TSERC), the distribution licenses fulfil their fixed cost obligations from the supply commitments.

An additional surcharge will be implemented which will be determined through the electricity consumption of open-access consumers

However, the additional surcharge will not be levied on those open-access consumers who use power for self-consumption, particularly when transmitting power from their captive power projects (CPPs).

It will also not be imposed on those who use green energy if the consumers are paying the fixed charges and use waste to produce power.

The additional surcharge will not apply to those who use green energy to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia as well as wind projects.

The TSERC also said that exemptions of additional surcharge for open-access consumers will be determined on the basis of the current government policy.