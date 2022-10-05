Telangana adds 61 new cases to COVID tally

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2022 10:53 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,38,243.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases at 41.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 99 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,585.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 6,250 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 547, it said.

