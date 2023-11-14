Telangana: Adilabad Congress candidate booked for objectionable remarks

Hyderabad: A case was filed against Adilabad Congress candidate Kandi Srinivas Reddy on charges of abusing a female Congress aspirant, Gandrath Sujatha, dubbing her as Shurpanakha and telling villagers to cut off her nose, while addressing an election rally held at Cheprala village in Bhela mandal on Tuesday, November 14.

According to the police, a case was registered against Srinivas Reddy for using derogatory language against Sujatha and terming her as ‘Shurpanakha’, a character from Ramayana.

Sujatha lodged a complaint with the police regarding the remarks. The police warned of stern action against those who make objectionable comments against women.