Telangana: Adivasi workers protest for 19 months of pending salaries

Hyderabad: The Adivasi outsourced workers rendering their services at the various tribal welfare post-matric hostels (PMH) across Telangana protested at the office of the tribal welfare department on Tuesday, September 24, demanding the payment of their salaries which have been pending for 19 months.

Led by Centre for Indian Trade unions (CITU), the Adivasi PMH workers (mostly women) came from as far as Adilabad, Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to express their anguish against the tribal welfare department.

The outsourced workers said that till October 2022, they were getting Rs 12,000 per month as wages, but after the previous government had issued GO 527 by introducing catering system in those hostels, their salaries had decreased by Rs 2,800 per month. Even the ESI and PF benefits which these workers were getting, have been discontinued since then.

The Adivasi outsourced PMH workers of tribal welfare post-matric hostels protest at the tribal.welfare department's office in Masabtank, demanding thebpayment of salaries pending since 20 months @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/DuvlnWNIo4 — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) September 24, 2024

According to B Madhu, CITU general secretary, the tribal welfare commissioner had written to the chief secretary on July 10, 2023, requesting the latter to repeal GO 527 and give wages as per the contract and outsourcing government order.

He demanded the state government to implement GO 60 and pay Rs 15,600 per month salaries to the PMH workers.

According to him, though Rs 12.87 crore has been sanctioned for payment of salaries of the PMH workers on July 2, 2024, since then it has been pending with the finance department.

The Adivasi PMH workers have warned that if their salaries are not released immediately, they will stage protests at the offices of various integrated tribal development agency (ITDA) offices on September 27.

Pending salaries in various districts

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: since 20 months

Mulugu: since 19 months

Bhupalapalli: since 19 months

Mahabubabad: since 21 months

Hyderabad (PMH): since 12 months

Hyderabad (pre-matric hostels): since 8 months

Khammam: since 6 months.