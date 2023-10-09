Telangana: Admissions open for auxiliary nurse and midwife course

Hyderabad: The commissioner of health and family welfare in Telangana has invited applications from eligible female candidates, for admission to Multipurpose Health Workers (female) or Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) training course.

The course offers a diploma focused on the studying various healthcare services.

The course is being taught at Government and Private Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) training schools in Telangana.

Online submission of applications began on the website on October 5. The admissions will close on October 20.

Interested candidates are required to pay registration fee of Rs 200 along with their applications. The last date for submission of applications offline at Government MPHW school is October 21.

The selection process will be completed by October 31 and the classes will begin on November 1.

For further details contact the principal of MPHW (F) training institutes, regional training centers, or district medical and health officers.