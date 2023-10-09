Telangana: Admissions open for auxiliary nurse and midwife course

The course offers a diploma focused on the studying various healthcare services. Last date for submission of applications online is October 20

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2023 5:46 pm IST
Telangana: Admissions open for Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife training course
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The commissioner of health and family welfare in Telangana has invited applications from eligible female candidates, for admission to Multipurpose Health Workers (female) or Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) training course.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The course offers a diploma focused on the studying various healthcare services.

Also Read
Telangana: 250 minority candidates selected for CM Overseas Scholarship scheme

The course is being taught at Government and Private Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) training schools in Telangana.

MS Education Academy

Online submission of applications began on the website on October 5. The admissions will close on October 20.

Interested candidates are required to pay registration fee of Rs 200 along with their applications. The last date for submission of applications offline at Government MPHW school is October 21.

The selection process will be completed by October 31 and the classes will begin on November 1.

For further details contact the principal of MPHW (F) training institutes, regional training centers, or district medical and health officers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2023 5:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button