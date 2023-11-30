Telangana police supporting BRS: Kishan Reddy writes to EC

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy has alleged that Telangana police has been supporting the BRS candidates in their ‘electoral malpractices’. In a letter addressed to the ECI, Reddy complained that BRS candidates and workers were illegally moving in and around polling booths in large numbers.

Citing an incident from Janagaon, Reddy said that the BRS candidate came to the polling booth with a huge number of supporters. The police remained mute even after the act was objected to.

He accused the police of supporting the ruling party directly or indirectly. “The police are threatening the BJP workers to implicate them with false cases. In Amberpet constituency the BRS candidate and his son were found openly distributing money and no action has been taken so far. Police are openly helping BRS workers in conducting free and fair polls,” the letter said.