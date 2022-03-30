Telangana: Agriculturalists demand more power supply for farmers

Hyderabad: To examine the power supply crisis in the state, officials of TS Genco, TS Transco and the Discoms arranged a meeting at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s office on Tuesday.

The usage of electricity in the state is increasing by the day. The demand for power has mounted to 14,16 megawatts (MW) which is a new record for Telangana. On Monday, the record power consumption is 13,857 megawatts.

According to a report by Decca Chronicle, officials expect that the consumption of power in the state could shoot past the 15000 MW in a day soon, adding that they are geared up for supplying up to 16,000 MW of electricity without any difficulty.

Farmers are complaining from all over districts about unofficial power cuts. The complaint says that only nine hours of power supply during the daytime has been provided since March 26 against 24×7 power supply.

They also said that they are concerned about losing Rabi crops. They at least need 15 hours of power supply to save rabi crops in summer.

Farmers fear that paddy crops might dry in the field due to power cuts as they need a lot of water and they couldn’t supply because of power cuts.

The Transco officials in districts assert that they are imposing power cuts to agriculture on the instructions of higher officials from Hyderabad.

Farmers in undivided Nizamabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal districts are facing hardships due to power cuts. If power cuts are unavoidable, the farmers want power supply at night instead of daytime.

“Due to higher temperatures, it’s difficult to operate motors during daytime. The heat conditions are damaging motors, wires and electrical equipment. It’s better if they supply power at night,” said A. Nagaraju, a farmer in Karimnagar district.