Telangana: Agriculture dept begins preparation for monsoon

Hyderabad: Preparations for the upcoming monsoon season have been undertaken by the Telangana government, Telangana minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Monday.

In a meeting with senior officials of the agriculture department and representatives of major fertiliser companies, Niranjan Reddy announced the allocation of 24.45 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer for the upcoming monsoon season of May to August.

“In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the central government is delaying the supply of fertilizers to the states on the pretext of shortage of raw materials for fertilizer production,” the minister alleged.

He said that compared to other states, the season starts earlier in Telangana. The department of fertilizers and chemicals has already approved 10.5 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 9.4 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilizers, and 2.3 lakh metric tonnes of Diammonium phosphate (DAP), 2.25 lakh metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) and Single Superphosphate (SSP).

The minister directed that an additional 5 lakh metric tonnes of urea should be ready by the end of May, and DAP and other complex fertilizers required by the state should be ready by June 15.

He added that a letter has been sent to the National Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, requesting the provision of fertilizer required by the state, along with the needed DAP and complex fertilizers at various ports to be sent to Telangana.

The minister extended advice to farmers to perform soil tests, and use the green manure provided by the government.

“The use of unnecessary chemical fertilizers increases crop investment, deteriorates soil health and reduces crop yields. Biological fertilizers and livestock fertilizers should be used sparingly, and fertilizer companies should take responsibility for educating farmers on integrated fertilizer management,” he said.