Hyderabad: AIDS Control Society to hold 5K Marathon on Intl Youth Day

A 2K walkathon is also being organised alongside the marathon to mark International Youth Day 2023.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State AIDS Control Society is all set to kick start the Youth Fest 2023 on International Youth Day, Saturday, August 12, with a Red Run 5K Marathon and a 2K Walkathon

Telangana State AIDS Control Society has taken up this initiative to create awareness among youth and prepare them to be peer educators on HIV/AIDS and STIs.

Telangana minister of health and family welfare Harish Rao, will flag off the event at Necklace Road which will take place between 5:30 am to 8:00 am.

Nearly 200 volunteers will take part in the marathons which will begin from Peoples Plaza, (Necklace Road) to Spoorthy Sthal U-turn, returning back to the starting point.

