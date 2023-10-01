Telangana allocates 2BHK to journalist Bharat Bhushan’s family

The order was given by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to allocate a flat to Bhushan's wife Smt. Subhadramma, at Jiyaguda in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 4:00 pm IST
late Bharat Bhushan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, September 30, said that a double-bedroom house was allocated to the family of late journalist Bharat Bhushan in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The order was issued by Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, following which a flat was allocated to Bhushan’s wife Subhadramma at Jiyaguda in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Telangana govt allocates 2BHK to late poet Alishetty Prabhakar’s family

Earlier, when Bhushan’s health deteriorated, the state government had covered his medical expenses from the chief minister’s health fund.

MS Education Academy

Late Bharat Bhushan was a renowned journalist and painter born in 1953 in Warangal district. He served in the fields of literature, arts, photography and highlighted Telangana culture and social life. Bhushan died in January 2022 at the age of 66 after suffering from multiple health problems.

His creative photography has captured the essence of Telangana. He covered celebrations like Bathukamma and the splendours of village life, reflecting his love of the region’s culture. Numerous authors from the state use his photos as the cover art for their publications.

On June 2, 2015, during the ceremonies of State Formation Day, he was given ‘The Best Photojournalist Award’. In his lifetime, Bharat Bhushan has organised seven solo photo exhibitions and six art events, garnering praise.

He also worked as an assistant director and still photographer for the movie ‘Ma Bhumi’ released in 1980.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 4:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button