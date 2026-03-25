Telangana allocates Rs 62.55 crore for tribal rehabilitation

Hyderabad: In its attempt to restore around 1,501 hectares of forest land and create better habitats for wildlife, including tigers, the state government on Wednesday, March 25, announced allocation of Rs 62.55 crore for the development of Telangana tribal families, part of the rehabilitation initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikamarka distributed cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to 14 tribal families on Tuesday, March 25. This, according to a release, is the largest compensation provided by a state government to tribals in India.

Bhatti said that the government will provide rehabilitation to 417 tribal families from four villages living in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Of the Rs 62.55 crore, Rs 24 crore is earmarked for cash compensation and Rs 38.55 crore for housing. These families belong to Sarlapalli, Kudichintalabailu, Tatigundalapenta, and Kollampenta villages.

“This is not just relocation of houses; it is a transformation of lives,” Bhatti said and assured that rehabilitated tribals would receive permanent housing, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, and agricultural land.

Families have been given a choice between two rehabilitation options: Rs 15 lakh in cash compensation for 160 families, or housing with modern amenities along with five acres of agricultural land at Bacharam in Nagarkurnool district for 257 families. Bhatti said the Bacharam rehabilitation colony is a model village with all basic amenities, including roads, drinking water, electricity, schools, community halls, and farmer facilitation centres.

He stated that modern schools, anganwadi centres, and digital learning facilities would be made available for tribal children, and self-help groups (SHGs) and skill development centres would strengthen their economic independence.