Telangana: Almost 100 BJP, Congress and BSP members join TRS

Hyderabad: Over 100 leaders and activists of BJP, Congress, and BSP from Devakkapeta village in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad joined the TRS party on Saturday.

The leaders of the parties switched parties under the leadership of the local MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy, who is also a state minister for roads and buildings. The minister cordially invited them to the TRS party by presenting them with pink scarves.

Minister Prashant welcomed those who joined the TRS party inspired by the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “human-centric governance and welfare programs.” He said there should be a discussion in the villages about the development.

“We need to talk about development in Telangana, comparing the state before the arrival of KCR, and the development that took place after KCR became the chief minister. The welfare programs being implemented in Telangana should also be encouraged in the BJP and Congress-ruled states,” said Prashant Reddy.

The event was attended by local representatives, TRS party zone leaders, and many activists.