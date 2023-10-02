Telangana announces PRC for government employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to constitute a Pay Revision Committee (PRC) to make recommendations for new pay scales to the state government employees.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders appointing retired IAS officer N Sivashankar as PRC Chairman and another retired IAS officer B Ramaiah as the Committee member.

The orders suggested that the PRC should submit the report to the government within 6 months.

The State Finance department has been asked to provide required funds and staff for the functioning of the PRC.

The government decided to pay 5 percent Interim Relief (IR) to state government employees.

The decisions come amid the buzz that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the schedule of the assembly elections in the next few days.

The elections are likely to be held in November-December.

A team of ECI is beginning a three-day visit to Telangana on Tuesday to review the poll preparedness.

